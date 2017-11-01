Hampered by the loss of two players in the first half, the Weston High girls soccer team lost 1-0 to Newtown in the South-West Conference semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Sixth-seeded Weston lost seniors Grace Toner and Sloan Karpen to injuries in the first half. Despite this, the Trojans battled the Nighthawks to a scoreless tie at halftime.

It remained a 0-0 game until seven minutes remained the second-seeded Nighthawks took advantage of a long ball and a weak clear to score the only goal, which propelled it into the championship.

Weston will next take part in the state Class M tournament beginning Nov. 4.