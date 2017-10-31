As far as the the Weston High volleyball team is concerned, all roads through the South-West Conference playoffs might as well lead through Joel Barlow.

The Trojans have met the five-time defending champs at some point in the tournament in each of the last three seasons, including twice in the finals and once in the semifinals. Their paths ultimately crossed in the quarterfinals on Monday, Oct.31.

While the eight-seeded Trojans did give top-seeded Barlow some difficulty in the first set, trouble with their passing game began to affect them overall in a 3-0 (18-25, 9-25, 14-25) shutout in Redding.

“They’re always a solid competitor but it’s a little frustrating,” said Weston head coach Mackenzie Moosbrugger, whose team lost to Barlow twice during the regular season. “It’s always a good match”.

It seemed like Barlow was in control early when it jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set on the serve of Kayleigh Emanuelson. But errors on the Falcons’ part helped Weston creep back to tie it at 7-7. Several lead changes followed.

The Falcons began to pull ahead on three straight service points by Riley Paradise, forcing the Trojans to call a timeout while trailing 19-15. Eliza Maestri’s ace helped cut the lead to two (19-17) but the Trojans came no closer.

Ava Campano reeled off four service points before faulting with the score 24-18. She followed with a kill to clinch the set.

“I actually was really happy with the way we handled their most of their attack for the first set,” said Moosbrugger. “Up to the 15th point we were neck and neck. We were playing great.

Unfortunately, our passing crumbled a little bit and that got to our mental game and the rest is history.”

Much like the case in the first set, the Falcons were out in front early in the second. Jessica Wang’s service point cut it to 5-2 but strong net play by Campano, Paradise helped make it 11-4 and Barlow’s lead only grew.

A 5-0 Falcon lead followed in the third set and it grew to 13-5 before the Trojans called another timeout. Grace Donnelly’s serve frustrated the Falcons for a brief time and helped cut the lead to 18-12. Barlow then turned to Kiara Robichaud for a couple of kills to help close out the match.

Caroline Wertlieb led Weston at the net with four kills. Sophine Hall had five digs and two aces.

Jordan Baisley had five service points and one ace.

Weston finishes the season at 7-13, one win shy of qualifying for the state Class M tournament.

“Record-wise it was definitely not our strongest year,” said Moosbrugger. “But at the end of the day they’re a better team now than they were when they started and that’s the goal. “I’m proud of them. They work hard. They never let up.”