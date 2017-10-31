Obituary: Lynne Klein, formerly of Weston

Lynne Klein (née Hummer), wife of the late Dr. Jerome J. Klein, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, on Sunday October 29th at Norwalk Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born December 2nd, 1939 in Stamford, Connecticut, Lynne was the daughter of the late Herbert and Helen Killeen Hummer.

Lynne graduated from Mother of God High School in 1956 and went on to receive a Bachelor degree in Accounting from the University of Bridgeport. In 1987, Lynne married the love of her life, Dr. Jerry Klein and they resided in Weston, before moving to Norwalk in 2011. She worked at Pitney Bowes Credit Corp, and then as Comptroller of ATL Enterprises Inc. until 2001 when she chose to retire in order to spend more time with her children and grandchildren — something she valued more than anything.

Lynne is survived by her daughters Karen Santora and her husband Jeff of Ridgefield, Cindy D’Acunto and her husband Thomas of Wilton; her stepsons Dana Klein and his wife Sonya of Darien and Jonathan Klein and his wife Ellen Petri of Concord, MA. Additionally, “Nanie” is survived by her eight grandchildren, Thomas and Christopher D’Acunto, Eric Santora, Christopher Porter, Rachel, Elana, Hannah, and Harrison Klein. She is also survived by her sisters Karen Gracey and her husband Joe and Carole Rozmus and her husband Carl.

In addition to her son Anthony Ciliberto, she was predeceased by her brothers Robert and Jay Hummer.

Friends may call on Saturday, November 4th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a service to immediately follow, at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Whittingham Cancer Center of Norwalk Hospital. Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.