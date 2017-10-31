Power outages linger in Weston and the state

Although the roadways in Weston have been cleared of downed trees and power lines from a storm that started on Sunday and lingered into Monday which deluged the region with rain and high winds, there are still some homes without power in Weston and across the state.

As of 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, Eversource reports 64 customers in Weston still have no electricity. That number is down from yesterday afternoon when 180 homes in town were without power.

Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel sent out a Code Red message on Monday alerting the community about roads which were closed or blocked. By Monday night, all roads were cleared and re-opened according to Weston’s Emergency Management Director Joe Miceli.

Daniel said she spoke with Weston’s Eversource liaison Tracey Alston yesterday morning about trouble spots in Weston, and said initially there seemed to be some confusion by Eversource as to the location of some of the damage.

Eversource reported on Monday that about 152,000 customers were without power in Connecticut. There are currently 58,469 power outages across the state.

In Ridgefield, as of 7:30 Tuesday morning, 806 Eversource customers, 7% of the town, still have no power. While Ridgefield public schools do have power, they are closed for the second day in a row, so crews can clear fallen debris and downed wires which have closed and blocked several roads.

In Ledyard, with 60% of the town still in the dark, the town has canceled Halloween Trick or Treating for tonight and is re-scheduling it for Friday.