Weston roadways clear after storm, power outages remain

By Patricia Gay on October 30, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Weston’s Emergency Management Director Joe Miceli reports that all roadways in Weston are clear for passage.

Eversource is reporting 180 customers in Weston are still without power.

All questions about power outages and restoration times should be directed to Eversource at 1-800-286-2000. Customers can also send a power outage report to Eversource and receive updates via text messages on their cell phones.

Customers who want to take advantage of this option must first register their mobile device online at Eversource.com, or directly from their mobile phone by texting “REG” to 23129. Once registered, the company recommends customers add the outage text number to their contacts for quick access. Then, text “OUT” to that number when the power goes out and “STAT” to that number for updates.

