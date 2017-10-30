State finalists

The Weston under-15 boys blue soccer team beat Cromwell in the semifinals of the Connecticut Cup on Saturday. Weston will play for the championship on Sat at 12:30 p.m. in Simsbury. Front row, from left, are Daniel Oren, Jake Rutsky, Brandon Leuzzi, Henry Katz, Nick Fontana, Spencer Quinn, Max Weiss and Sebastian Leary. Back row, from left, arew Tim Bello, Doug Phillips, Jack Weinbrum, Jordan Blunschi, Matthew Lautenbach, Cooper Clemens, Hayden Bilfield, Nouri Sayegh, Ciaran Brennan and coach Kevin Fitzsimmons.