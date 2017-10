Both lanes of Route 7 have re-opened in Branchville following a five-car accident Monday morning, according to Ridgefield fire police.

Drivers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, police said, and at least three cars were totaled from the collision.

The accident included a large box train.

The crash occurred just north of the Branchville Train Station around 10:10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.