Five-car accident in Branchville closes Route 7

Ridgefield fire police shut down both lanes of Route 7 from Route 102 (Branchville Road) to Florida Hill Road following a five-car accident Monday, Oct. 30, in front of Branchville Self Storage — just north of the Branchville Train Station.

Police said that all injuries were considered minor. One ambulance, from Georgetown, was on scene of the collision around 10:40 a.m.

At least three cars were totaled in the accident, and a box truck was involved in the collision.

Emergency vehicles began blocking the road off around 10:15 a.m.

Fire police did not say what may have caused the crash. They estimate the road to be “closed for a while.”

The crash occurred near a busy intersection adjacent to the Branchville train station, where Route 102 connects with Route 7.