The Weston Forum

Five-car accident in Branchville closes Route 7

By Steve Coulter on October 30, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

[RoyalSlider Error] Incorrect RoyalSlider ID or problem with query.

Ridgefield fire police shut down both lanes of Route 7 from Route 102 (Branchville Road) to Florida Hill Road following a five-car accident Monday, Oct. 30, in front of Branchville Self Storage — just north of the Branchville Train Station.

Police said that all injuries were considered minor. One ambulance, from Georgetown, was on scene of the collision around 10:40 a.m.

At least three cars were totaled in the accident, and a box truck was involved in the collision.

Emergency vehicles began blocking the road off around 10:15 a.m.

Fire police did not say what may have caused the crash. They estimate the road to be “closed for a while.”

The crash occurred near a busy intersection adjacent to the Branchville train station, where Route 102 connects with Route 7.

 

Related posts:

  1. Chinese educators visit Weston High School
  2. Weston High School announces first-quarter honor roll
  3. Platform beverage carts pulled at Grand Central Terminal during investigation
  4. Meet Weston’s new police chief Edwin Henion

Previous Post Weston road closures and power outages Next Post Fire police: Route 7 open after major accident
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress