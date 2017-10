As of 10:30 a.m., there are six roads closed in Weston according to Joe Miceli, Weston’s Emergency Management Director:

Deer Path Road

45 Fanton Hill Road

Waterbury Street

15 Salem Road

River Road at Weston Road

31 Rogues Ridge

He urges drivers to use caution when traveling and remember to treat all wires as live and stay away.

The road closures are due to downed trees and wires from last night’s storm.

As of 10:30 a.m., Eversource reports there are 123 customers without power in Weston.