WGTV Channel 79 broadcast schedule

WGTV Channel 79, Weston’s government access channel, has daily showings of recent Weston governmental and board meetings as well as community events.
Current broadcast listing of local events on WGTV Channel 79:
- League of Women Voters (LWV), P&Z debate 10 a.m.
- LWV, Board of Education debate, 11 a.m.
- LWV, Board of Finance debate, 1 p.m.
- LWV, Board of Selectmen debate, 3 p.m.
- Board of Selectmen Oct. 4 meeting, 5 p.m.
- Board of Selectmen Oct. 19 meeting, 7:30 p.m.
- CT DOT public meeting on Route 57 closing in 2020, 9:30 p.m.
Live broadcasts will pre-empt rebroadcasts.