Storm aftermath: Roads blocked, power outages in Weston

Following yesterday’s storm that brought rain and heavy winds, several roadways in Weston are blocked this morning from downed trees and power lines.

The Weston Communications Center reports that the following roadways are blocked or closed:

Salem Road: Closed due to downed wires in the vicinity of 15 Salem Road.

Fanton Hill Road: Closed in the area of 45 Fanton Hill Road due to downed trees and wires.

Tannery Lane South: Tree is down near 56 Tannery Lane South.

Deer Path Road: Trees and wires are down near 31 Deer Path Road.

Eversource reports 116 power outages in Weston as of 5:45 a.m.