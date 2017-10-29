Power outages reported in Weston as storm progresses

With winds and rain kicking up in full gear, Eversource reports that 17 customers are without power at this time.

The National Weather Service upgraded the Flood Watch to a Flood Warning in effect until midnight.

Heavy rain is currently moving through the area and is headed north. After several inches of rain, additional showers may exacerbate any lingering flooding, as such the flood warning continues, according to the weather service.

To report power outages to Eversource, call 1-800-286-2000. Customers can also send a power outage report to Eversource and receive updates via text messages on their cell phones.

Customers who want to take advantage of this option must first register their mobile device online at Eversource.com, or directly from their mobile phone by texting “REG” to 23129. Once registered, the company recommends customers add the outage text number to their contacts for quick access. Then, text “OUT” to that number when the power goes out and “STAT” to that number for updates.