In an upset, the sixth-seeded Weston High girls soccer team beat third-seeded Pomperaug 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the South-West Conference playoffs on Saturday, Oct.28.

The first half was a defensive struggle with a lot of tough physical play. Weston goalie Bridget Angus was player of the match, coming up big on several one-on-one situations. The second half, with wind now at their back, the Trojans went on the attack. They drew a foul outside the box and sophomore Sadie Rudolph (pictured, 10) curled a high-arcing shot into the far corner for the deciding goal.

The Trojans hung on for the final 10 minutes as the Panthers searched for an equalizing score, the ball ending inAngus’s hands at the buzzer.

Weston advances to the semifinals and will play at second-seeded Newtown at 7 p.m. on Monday.