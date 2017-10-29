Totaling 172 points, the Weston High girls cross country team placed sixth out of 20 teams at the state Class M championship on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Wickham Park in Manchester.

Nonnewaug of Woodbury was the winner with 94. Berlin was runner-up with 129. Weston was one-point behind fifth place Rocky Hill (171).

Senior Kathleen Murphy led the team in 21 minutes, two seconds, good for 12th overall. Classmate Eliza Kleban was 24th in 22:20.

Third for Weston and 33rd overall, Zoe Yung finished in 22:41, good for 33rd. A 22:54 earned Claire Samson 41st.

Completing the scoring for Weston was Halley Melito in 23:59, just behind New Fairfield’s Elena Ariola, who had the same time. Jane Avery ran a 24:29 and took 83rd followinf Ledyard’s Emma Chin and Bacon Acaemy’s Grace Reilly.

Also running in the race, Michelle Gutowski was 105th in 25:43.