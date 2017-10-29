Unable to capitalize offensively, the Weston High boys soccer team lost 5-0 to Joel Barlow in the South-West Conference quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct.28

Weston, the eighth-seed, seemed to have the better of play for most of the first half, beating to-seeded Barlow to many 50/50 balls. That changed with a little less than a minute to go.

On a restart, Grant LaGaipa sent a shot into the box that Anthony Paolini (pictured, left) flicked to Grayson DiMiceli, who sent it past Weston keeper Matt Egan to put the Falcons ahead for good.

The Paolini and DiMiceli connected again in the 51st minute when the former player the ball to the latter, whose initial shot was saved by Egan but the Barlow senior took the rebound and made it 2-0.

DiMiceli completed his hat trick with 22:51 left by taking a cross from Pablo Correa-Ramirez. That was plenty of time for the Falcons to find the net again.

Paolini scored on a long shot after a restart with 6:45 to go. A take down by Weston in the box resulted in a penalty kick, which Correa-Ramirez sent past Egan to finalize the score.

Weston will next take part in the state Class L tournament.