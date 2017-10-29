Weston teachers honored with David Trigaux Award

Marilyn Harasiuk and Michele Clark, math teachers at the Weston Middle School, were honored as recipients of the Weston Education Foundation (WEF) David Trigaux Innovation Award in June.

WEF gives the award to teachers who demonstrate a unique level of originality and dedication to creative teaching. The $2,500 award may be used in any way that fosters educational innovation, including travel, studies, or work outside the classroom.

“Using close observation and data collection, Michele Clark and Marilynn Harasiuk came to the conclusion that there was only a very small difference in the pace and content between the grade 6-1 and grade 6-2 math classes and that given a little more preparation and time, many students in the 6-1 course could access the 6-2 curriculum,” said Janine Russo, curriculum instruction leader for grade 6-12 mathematics.

“The work of Ms. Harasiuk and Ms. Clark demonstrates that all students can succeed in math at any level,” said WEF grants chair Sandy Hart.

“Their efforts have opened doors for many students to move beyond what they imagined they could do in elementary or intermediate school. Those who want more challenge now have access to that challenge,” said WEF past President Alisa Trugerman. “We are proud to be able to support their work.”