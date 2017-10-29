About Town: Run

It is that time again. Time for the spectacular Reservoir Run in Weston, over roads sporting leaves and gorgeous views. I wish I were in shape to take it on.

Now in its sixth annual edition, this foot race has made its mark in the calendar of important local events. One might ask, What organization is behind this event? The Kiwanis Club of Weston, of course. Although in all candidness I must note that I am not impartial in my praise for Kiwanis, being a longtime member.

Throughout its five-year history, the Reservoir Run has first of all established itself as a premier half marathon. Physically challenging like any half marathon, but replete with uncommonly gorgeous scenery to distract from the discomfort.

The race’s nicely done website, thereservoirrun.com, features a useful array of buttons at the top. One of them is “donate.” This is your chance to take part and assist, even if you are not competing or volunteering. The “beneficiaries” button will tell you all about the worthy causes your donation will support.

So if you have a bit of experience running shorter distances, and perhaps have a few 5K or 10K races under your belt, take advantage of this special opportunity to step up to a new challenge, without even having to travel very far. Or you can run, or even walk, the Reservoir Run’s 5K event, which starts a few minutes earlier that same morning. Young children can take part in the Kids Half-Mile Fun Run.

It’s not too late to register. You can do it online or at 7 a.m. at the Weston High School old cafeteria on the morning of the race, Sunday, Oct. 29, and pay by cash or check.

Biennial budget

The budgetary cloud over Connecticut hangs heavy. We are the only state of all 50 to not have approved a budget by now.

How did New Jersey manage to miss out on this honor? If you recall, its governor closed the beaches over the weekend preceding Independence Day. Then he got caught taking in the sun at his state-provided gubernatorial retreat at the shore. Bingo! New Jersey managed to get its budget done in time for July 4.

What did Connecticut do? State beaches and parks remained open all summer. Legislators took holidays once the governor’s State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) agreement was ratified, on a party-line vote.

And so here we are. Gov. Malloy is convinced his way is the only way to solve Connecticut’s problems, which he assures everyone have nothing to do with his administration. It was John Rowland who did it.

Except this is disingenuous. Going back to 1965, when the state constitution last underwent a wholesale revision, the legislature has been almost always under the control of one party.

Gubernatorial hot air will not help the state’s dismal economic picture. Perhaps an “SOS” is in order — as in Save Our State.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com.