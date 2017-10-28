Propelled by three second-half touchdowns, the Weston High football team defeated host Notre Dame of Fairfield 35-19 on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Weston fell behind 7-0 when the Lancers scored on a one-yard run by quarterback Micah Brantley with 3:37 left in the first quarter. The hosts also found the end zone in the next frame on a 21-yard pass from Brantley to Kyle Pavone. Although the extra point attempt went wide, Weston trailed 13-0.
The Trojans promptly answered on their next series on a one-yard run by quarterback James Goetz and with Phoenix Parker’s extra point the Trojans were one score away from tying it.
Less than a minute remained in the first half when Jason Baisley’s (pictured, 24) interception gave the Trojans the ball on the Notre Dame 40. With less than a second to go he caught an 18-yard pass from Goetz to tie it and Parker’s extra point gave the visitors the lead (14-13) at halftime.
Weston had plenty left over in the second half, which featured two more touchdowns from Baisley, including one on a 50-yard pass from Goetz. Patrick Stack scored one touchdown for Weston, now 4-3 overall. It hosts Brookfield on Friday at 7 p.m.