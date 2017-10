Jim Magee, owner of Peter’s Market, discussed the menu for the Women’s Club of Weston’s fall social with Betty Kaye, the club’s social chairperson, show above.

The social will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Soup and a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches will be provided.

Fee is $25 per person. Call 203-226-6774 for more information and the location of the venue.