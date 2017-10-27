The Weston Forum

Farmers’ Market today at Lachat in Weston

The final Farmers' Market of the season is today at Lachat Town Farm in Weston.

The final Farmers’ Market of the season is today at Lachat Town Farm in Weston.

This Friday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. Lachat Town Farm is hosting its last monthly farmers’ market of the season. Visitors may enjoy live music, fresh farm produce, artisanal vendors, gourmet food trucks and children’s programming.

The children’s educational program for October’s market has a Halloween theme. Children are invited to come dressed in a Halloween costume and create Halloween decorations to take home — perhaps a pumpkin and a mummy. Sign children up for the program at lachattownfarm.org.

In addition, there will be farm animals for the kids to enjoy and a blacksmithing demonstration by Larry Liggett. Live music will be performed by Frank Migliorelli with Thomas Valenti and friends performing at the opening of the market and Orbit closing out the night.

