Weston High School’s Company theater group is presenting several classic fairy tales as part of its Children’s Storybook Theatre at the Weston Intermediate School on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Trunk or Treat will directly follow after the performances at 4 p.m.

Children will have an opportunity to meet characters from the show after show. Tickets are available for Storybook Theatre at whscompany.com.