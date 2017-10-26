Weston Board of Selectmen race will ensure change

There will be at least one new member on the Board of Selectmen after the Nov. 7 municipal election.
The race for first selectman is a battle between incumbent Republican Nina Daniel and current selectman Chris Spaulding, a Democrat. Newcomers Brian Gordon, a Democrat, and Stephan Grozinger, a Republican, will battle for a selectman’s seat.
Whichever loser of the first selectman and selectman race has the most votes will get the third seat on the board. Each member of the board serves a two-year term.
Nina Daniel
Daniel, 70, has served as Weston’s first selectman for two years. Her father, Jim Daniel, was Weston’s first selectman in the late 1960s.
Daniel has a long history of volunteer work with Norwalk Hospital and as a member of the Weston Historical Society. She has also served on the Commission on Aging and the Charter Revision Committee and spent four years on the Board of Education.
“I don’t think you can jump into this job and immediately know what you’re doing,” said Daniel. “I think I am the best candidate for first selectman. I have shown that I work collaboratively across boards and have showcased leadership to the town.”
A graduate of Bryn Mawr College, Daniel said her fiscal responsibility has been a highlight of her first two years on the job. She is proud of the way the town has worked to fight fiscal pressures from Hartford.
“We’re working on different ways to ensure we’re not affected heavily by Hartford, but first and foremost we have to keep spending under control,” she said. “The schools do need to be a pre-eminent priority — there is a moral obligation to protect education.”
Daniel is pleased with how she handled a potential stand-alone public safety complex and police station.
“Upon my election, I spent a lot of time on the issue of a new police station,” said Daniel. “The major stakeholders had no interest in a big stand-alone facility, so we stopped that plan. I feel like I saved the town millions of dollars.”
She said the way her administration handled the controversy surrounding the potential removal of the Norfield Tree was another key moment in her tenure.
“There was a lot of contention about the Norfield Tree, but it was clearly deteriorating and becoming a hazard to school buses and other vehicles,” said Daniel.
She said her board “took the bull by the horns” and found an effective compromise that involved removing only a portion of the tree.
“There was a public hearing about the tree that was calm and informative,” said Daniel. “I saw that there doesn’t always need to be a big conflict in order to get things done.”
Daniel’s goals for a second term include “affordable” amenities that could benefit Weston residents.
Along with Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz, Daniel has overseen the application for grants for sidewalks that would connect the school complex, town center and the town hall complex.
She also believes a small pavilion near the Onion Barn to house summer concerts “would be a lovely thing to see.”
Chris Spaulding
Spaulding, 50, has lived in Weston for 13 years with his wife, Sara, a Board of Education member, and their two children, Emma and Jake, who are currently in Weston schools.
A Tufts graduate, Spaulding has both a master’s degree and a doctorate from Harvard and worked for years in marketing, direct consumer advertising, and stock trading.
After moving to Weston, Spaulding started his own personal and professional coaching firm, specializing in motivational and positive psychology.
Spaulding believes his background in coaching has positively shaped the way he has viewed his work as a selectman.
“When you have an optimistic attitude, you’re able to see more and varied solutions to problems,” said Spaulding. “I tend to not get flustered with people. I want to work to find a solution.”
A veteran of both the Conservation Commission and the Children and Youth Commission, Spaulding believes he has grown over his last two years as a selectman by listening and searching for feedback among board members, town employees and residents about what is or isn’t working for Weston.
“I became more comfortable in the major parts of the job when Nina was on leave last year,” said Spaulding. “I developed strong relationships with department heads and listened to their individual goals and needs. I still speak with them all on a regular basis, and that has educated me on what the people in town need.”
Spaulding said Weston isn’t run as efficiently as it could be right now and he wants to work to bring that to the office.
“The town isn’t governed with a plan, it’s guided by reactions,” Spaulding said. “It’s a complicated job and things pop up, but I want to provide a vision that will act as a framework for government. It may get derailed briefly, but it can always get back to the vision.”
Spaulding’s vision includes minimal tax increases or even decreases, making Weston a more attractive location and building a stronger sense of community.
He wants to incorporate more crowd funding for smaller scale projects and wants to hire a new youth service director, a position that has been vacant for a year since Michelle Albright left in 2016.
He also wants to look at making lives better for small business owners and Westonites who work from home, including creating a portal for small business where they can interact, barter and promote among themselves.
If elected, Spaulding vowed to not take his salary. He is still figuring out exact details, but he promised to “one way or another give it back.”
“I think not taking a salary would make it easier for me to make the right decision,” said Spaulding. “If forgoing my salary means I can give back to the town even more, then I want to do that. I don’t want to scale back on essential services.”
Brian Gordon
Gordon, 48, moved to Weston three years ago with his wife, Kristy, and his two daughters, Molly and Drew, both of whom attend Weston schools.
Gordon and his family moved to town from Westport because he believes the schools provide “private school quality” education.
A Penn graduate, Gordon has worked as a consultant for years. He is currently working in strategy and market research and works from home, which he said would give him a lot of time to devote to the position if he is elected.
“The Democratic Town Committee approached me because they wanted fresh perspectives from someone who is proven in their field,” Gordon said. “I don’t have any sacred cows — this is about looking at budgets, creating a comprehensive strategy and striving for good ideas.”
Gordon believes he can work creatively to bring new ideas to town. He doesn’t want to see an increase in taxes, but believes the community can band together to make changes people want to see in town.
“I’m an accredited moderator, I’ve moderated over 300 focus groups, my strength is listening and getting people to participate,” he said. “We have to ask questions and use the answers to come up with a plan.”
With a more community-minded focus, Gordon believes the town can create new opportunities without dipping into the pockets of taxpayers. Gordon advocates for crowd-funding smaller projects that could provide amenities for the town.
“We don’t have deep pockets as a town to do whatever we’d like to do,” said Gordon. “We need more of a community-wide, can-do attitude. I think that mentality is stifled now.”
Maintaining full transparency is one of Gordon’s biggest goals if he is elected. “I think it’s absurd to not televise important meetings like the Board of Finance,” he said.
To increase transparency, Gordon advocates for “plainspoken communication” between the selectmen and the public about issues Weston faces and potential solutions.
“We need to be open and honest about problems we face; it can’t only be the sky is falling and Hartford is bad,” he said. “The fact that Hartford is in trouble is a fact, but it’s also a fact that we have a high reserve fund that we’re conservatively managing.”
Gordon thinks he can provide a new approach to the Board of Selectmen because of his background and his desire to market the town in different ways.
“I will bring a fresh, fiscally responsible perspective to moving this town forward,” he said. “We can’t keep trying to sell Weston’s brand based on heritage — that gets a town vulnerable. We need creative leadership to keep Weston successful.”
Stephan Grozinger
Grozinger, 48, an attorney, has lived in Weston with his wife, Claire, for 22 years and has spent 20 years as a volunteer firefighter in town. Their daughter Zoe is currently enrolled in the middle school.
A native of Montreal, Grozinger moved to Ridgefield when he was 10. He attended the University of Toronto and then UConn law school.
After graduation, Grozinger worked at various local law firms until his daughter was born. He then decided to start his own practice.
In addition to being a member of Weston’s Volunteer Fire Department, Grozinger is a board member on the Aspetuck Land Trust and previously served as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission. In acknowledgement of his accomplishments, he was named Weston’s Citizen of the Year this past May.
If elected, Grozinger will take the place of attorney Dennis Tracey on the Board of Selectmen.
“I think it’s important to have a legal voice on the Board of Selectmen,” said Grozinger. “A lot of what the board does has a legal component to it, and I think keeping that alive is important.”
To Grozinger, the biggest issues facing Weston include ever-decreasing housing values and finding ways to attract young people to Weston while maintaining the town’s senior population.
“We need to look for opportunities to develop amenities for the town, things like the Lachat Town Farm, which is a triumph,” he said. “The town needs a selectman in office that is capable of leveraging opportunities, and I think that I am,” he said.
Grozinger commended Daniel for her work preserving Weston’s fiscal position. “Nina and I have a very solid list of credentials,” said Grozinger. “As a team we cover a lot of ground, and I think our past accomplishments are an indicator of what we can do in the future.”
Grozinger is proud of his time on the Planning and Zoning Commission and said he came to the board at a particularly contentious time.
He said that when he started on P&Z, a group of people were filming and taping the meetings because they were concerned with transparency, an act Grozinger said he appreciated.
“When I became chairman, I helped reform the board,” he said. “We got a lot of stuff done, including a thorough plan of conservation, and we spent almost no money on it. I’m proud of that.”
Ultimately, Grozinger believes, it’s important for people with “substantial experience” to run for public office, and that time is now for him.
“In this election cycle, my voice is important. I think I can lend something to the Board of Selectmen. I don’t plan on just warming a seat until the next cycle,” he said.