Voter registration being held in Weston on Nov. 6

On Monday, Nov. 6, the registrars of voters will hold a limited registration session at Weston Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to admit voters whose qualification as to age, citizenship or residence was attained since Oct. 31, 2017, and who are seeking to vote in the general election on Nov. 7, 2017.

Registration information, links to the voter lookup tool, downloadable registration forms, and absentee ballot applications can be accessed through the town of Weston’s website, westonct.gov (“Important Voter Information” on the home page).

Voter registration forms are also available at Weston Town Hall and the Weston Public Library.