Kindness rocks Weston

Kindness was rocking at the Weston Public Library in October.

Inspired by the national Kindness Rocks Project, there were a number of programs and events for all age groups at the library, including the creation of an inspirational rock garden where kindness reigns supreme.

“We’ve had a lot of fun,” said Library Director Karen Tatarka.

The Kindness Rocks Project is a grassroots movement whose goal is to promote kindness by encouraging people to create inspirational rocks and leave them for others to find or give a rock to a person in need of a gesture of kindness.

Weston resident Robin Genser heard about the project and found support for it in Weston with the library staff and trustees, Friends of the Library, and the Commission for the Arts.

“People feel there is a need to extend kindness to others and be more compassionate,” Tatarka said.

A variety of Kindness Rocks events were held at the library in October in tandem with Bullying Prevention Month.

An inspirational rock garden was created outside the library’s main entrance and is filled with more than 300 rocks, colored, designed and decorated by young children, teens and adults. Many rocks sport uplifting drawings as well as words of inspiration and encouragement, such as, “You rock,” and “Every day is a chance to make a difference.” The rocks have been coated and sealed to protect them from the elements.

Tatarka said she was thrilled to see the joy it brought to everyone who decorated rocks for the garden. “I was amazed at how thoughtful many of the teens were, coming up with inspirational thoughts and phrases. They really get it,” she said. “Adults who attended our Rocks and Rosé party had a blast sipping on wine while they decorated rocks,” she added.

Visitors to the library are welcome to take a rock from the garden to keep or share and give to someone they feel needs support or encouragement. “I know at least one rock has made its way to Weston Center. I hope the rocks will be spread about,” Tatarka said.

Tatarka said she hopes the garden will continue to grow and others will make rocks to keep it filled. She said Genser sent a photo of the library’s rock garden to the national Kindness Rocks Project, which posted it on its Instagram site. She is hopeful inspirational rock gardens will take off with other local groups.

Children’s librarian Alessandra Petrino got into the project by holding rock hunt and painting programs for children. She also held a Kindness Quilt-making program in which Girl Scouts and a Storytime group decorated quilt squares with drawings of things that make them happy. The quilt is on display in the children’s library.

To keep spreading kindness, the library held a Crafts for a Cause Knit-In, where participants crocheted and knitted red scarves for Foster Care to Success, a non-profit that supports foster children going through the college application process. “I love to crochet, so this was my idea,” Tatarka said. “I make scarves for my family for the holidays, so I thought it would be nice to give things to people who do not get handmade things,” she said.

She said the next Crafts for a Cause will be in February to make hats for the American Red Cross.

The library also held its annual Food for Fees in October to support the Weston Food Pantry. Late fees were waived when patrons donated canned goods.

For a bit of fun, there was a meeting of the newly formed Cookbook Club, which makes recipes from a selected cookbook and then brings one of the dishes to a meeting to share and discuss. For October, the selected cookbook was The Kind Diet by Alicia Silverstone, fitting in with the Kindness Rocks theme. For November, the selected cookbook is The Essential Pepin by Jacques Pepin. Tatarka said she hopes a lot of possible Thanksgiving side dishes can be made and tasted.

With the library’s renovation now complete, Tatarka said, a lot more programs will be offered to the public. Next month, the library is launching a Live Well series, focusing on quality of life issues such as finance, nutrition and medical care. There will also be more technology programs.

Right now, the library is gearing up for its big book sale, from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5.

For more information about library programs, visit westonpubliclibrary.org.