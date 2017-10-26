Based on how it fared in dual meets during the regular season, the Weston High boys cross country team’s performance at the South-West Conference championship was right on the mark.

The Trojans, who compiled an 8-5 regular-season record, had a comparable finish last Wednesday, Oct. 18. Totaling 142 points, they placed sixth in the 13-team field, two points behind Brookfield on the five-kilometer course at Bethel High.

Newtown was the winner with 44, capturing its first SWC crown since 2012, and dethroning three-time defending champ New Milford (fourth, 120). Pomperaug totaled 56 to finish as runner-up for the fourth straight year.

Weston had two runners finish in the top 25, earning All-SWC second team status. Frontrunner Tim Lautenbach led the way in 17 minutes, 21.09 seconds, just two places away from earning first team recognition.

Running in his first SWC championship, Ryan Rupprecht also made All-SWC second team. The freshman posted a 17:34.24 to take 24th.

Two places later came Alex Leo in 17:40.35. Matt Lagana’s 18:16.52 was good for 37th.

Completing the scoring for the team, Matt Sydney finished in 18:22.88 for 41st.

Also in the race, Avery Lum broke the 19-minute mark in 18:58.58 for 51st. Reid Brostoff was 62nd in 19:45.89.

Weston will next compete in the state Class MM race at Wickham Park in Manchester on Saturday at 10:55 a.m.