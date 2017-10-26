If the Weston High girls swimming and diving team is hitting its peak performance level, the timing could not be better.

The Trojans are coming off another unbeaten regular season (10-0). They hope to continue this success at the upcoming South-West Conference championship.

Weston finished with another perfect record when it hosted Joel Barlow last Tuesday, Oct. 17. The depth and speed the Trojans displayed all season once again came through in a 93-76 win.

The meet also marked Senior Night for the team, which recognized Lauren Beranek, Claire DiMarco, Heather Halpin, Arianna Imperiali, Caroline Klatt, Devon Panzirer and Sophia Rapp for their service to the team.

Taking the lead in the opening event, the Trojans won the 200-yard medley relay with Alexa Pappas, Isabella Gary, Imperiali and Madison Lowe taking first in one minute, 54.15 seconds. Catie Morvillo, Nicole Linell, Alexa Policano and Katalyn Foster were second in 2:11.85.

Barlow had a fast one-two combination in the 200 free. Panzirer had Weston’s fastest time with a 2:12.62 for third, and Halpin was fifth in 2:26.84.

However, Weston went one-two-three in the 200 individual medley, starting with Katherine Linell touching the wall in 2:21.26, 0.43 second ahead of Nicole Linell. Third went to Mary Kohn in 2:32.36.

Panzirer’s 27.80 was good for first in the 50 free. Klatt was second in 28.86 and Halpin was fourth in 29.96.

It was also a first, second and fourth finish for the hosts in the diving event with Rapp, DiMarco and Elizabeth Murphy finishing in order.

In the 100 butterfly, Emma Knapp took first in 1:06.82. Third went to Amelia Agababian in 1:15.29 and Rachel Gelfand in 1:18.82.

Pappas broke the one-minute mark in the 100 free to take first in 55.77. Klatt was second in 1:02.39 and Sophia Piscitell was fifth in 1:04.90.

Going the distance in the 500 free, Gary finished in 5:26.11. Fourth went to Katherine Linell in 5:54.19 and Beranek was fifth in 6:54.84.

Barlow went one-two in the 200 free relay before Rapp, Halpin, Panzirer and Charlotte Relac finished in 2:09.01.

Charlotte Proceller swam a 1:02.64 in the 100 backstroke for the win and Emma Knapp was third in 1:16.02. At this point the Trojans had clinched victory in the meet and opted to swim the 100 breaststroke and the 400 unofficially.

The Trojans compete in the SWC finals on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Masuk High.