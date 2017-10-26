In one sense the Weston High boys soccer team was on a mission when it came time to play Stratford.

The Trojans needed a win to cement their chances for a spot in the upcoming South-Western Conference playoffs. They wasted no time accomplishing that.

In what was their highest scoring performance of the season, the Trojans racked up the goals for a 7-0 shutout at home on Monday, Oct. 16.

The offensive display featured three goals from the Trojans within a 10-minute span in the first half. Jack Weiss got things started with 24:10 left with Ryan Werner getting the assist. It would be a big day for the former, who went on to score two more times.

Brendan Moore made it 2-0 at the 19-minute mark with Max Blank assisting. Less than five minutes later Bruno Navaresse got in on the action with a goal as Weiss assisted.

Weiss also had a foot in Weston’s next goal, coming with 5:20 left courtesy of Henry Cohen as Weston led 4-0 at halftime.

Once the second half got underway, the Weston onslaught continued. Weiss scored back-to-back goals in a span of four minutes, the first unassisted and the second with Moore assisting. Just under 15 minutes remained with Toby Bill securing the final Weston goal.

Weston had a 13-8 advantage in shots. Matt Egan made eight saves in goal for the shutout.

The Trojans hoped to improve their seeding a bit four days later when they visited Bethel. The Patriot Division-leading Wildcats had other ideas, however, scoring two first-half goals to shut out the Trojans 2-0.

The Wildcats took the lead with 17:34 left in the half when Brett Schuett took a cross from the left side and sent a low shot into the net. Five minutes later, Adam Aponte gave his team some insurance when he found himself alone in front of the Weston goal, taking a shot that made it in, and it remained a 2-0 game the rest of the way.

Weston, now 5-7-1 overall, finishes the regular season this week before visiting top-seeded Joel Barlow in the SWC quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.