With the South-West Conference playoffs approaching, the Weston High girls soccer team had some unfinished business to take care of last week.

Locking up the sixth seed in the eight-team tournament, the Trojans ended the regular season in strong fashion by winning their last two games, the first coming against Stratford on Monday, Oct. 16.

A strong offensive performance in the second half did the trick as Weston rolled to a 5-1 win at Penders Field.

On Stratford’s Senior Night it looked as if it might be the Red Devils’ night. Stratford goalie Julia Mahoney repelled shot after shot in a first-half Weston barrage until Nikki Dalrymple finally found some space and bent a long shot into the upper corner with two minutes left.

Weston opened the gates in the second half and would go on to score four more times, the highlight being the goal of the year by senior captain Grace Toner, who volleyed a corner out of the air and redirected it into the net. Earlier in the half Dalrymple had a second to add to her team-leading tally. Becca Strouch scored when she out-muscled her defender, and freshman Julia Rosenberg got her first goal on a run when she dribbled in for a close-range put-away.

Stratford ended the shutout when senior Cora Martonak celebrated her last home game with the shot she scrambled in as the Weston defense struggled to clear a bouncing ball.

Three days later it was Weston’s Senior Night, and the Trojans recognized captains Petra Friden and Grace Toner, along with Madison Ameer, Sloan Karpen, Annabell Blank, Abby West, Maya Prorokovic and two senior managers, Jessie Liu and Liz Grodman. After that, Weston got down to business in a 4-0 win.

It was a pair of freshmen who determined the result. The first 30 minutes were played very evenly in a back-and-forth match with Bethel’s Lilian Daniels and Genesis Rodriguez proving a handful on threatening attacks and free kicks. But with five minutes remaining, Weston’s Natalie Haythorn headed in the first goal.

Soon after, another freshman had a huge impact when Rosenberg dashed at Bethel’s goalkeeper, Natalia Redmond, and redirected the ball to make the score 2-0.

After halftime, Weston continued with the momentum and Rosenberg scored her second on a breakaway she took past defenders and finished with a low shot from a tight angle. The scoring ended appropriately with Karpen capping off the night.

Weston, which finishes the regular season at 7-4-2, is the sixth seed in the playoffs and will face third-seeded Pomperaug on Saturday at noon in Southbury.