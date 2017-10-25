The Weston Soccer Club is offering potential players from Hurlbutt Elementary School in kindergarten through second grade to give soccer a try in two sessions on Wednesdays, Nov. 1 and 8, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Administration Field.

Players must register in order to attend. Visit www.westonsoccer.com. All players must bring sneakers or cleats, a water bottle and a soccer ball if they have one.

Parents of kindergarten age children are required to stay at the session.