Give soccer a try

By Weston Forum on October 25, 2017

The Weston Soccer Club is offering potential players from Hurlbutt Elementary School in kindergarten through second grade to give soccer a try in two sessions on Wednesdays, Nov. 1 and 8, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Administration Field.
Players must register in order to attend. Visit www.westonsoccer.com. All players must bring sneakers or cleats, a water bottle and a soccer ball if they have one.
Parents of kindergarten age children are required to stay at the session.

