The Weston Forum

13 Weston homes sell in September

By Gregory Menti on October 25, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

There were 13 home sales and one land sale in Weston in the month of September, down from 29 homes sold in August.

In September, home sales totaled $10.175 million. The average sale price was $770,576, and the median sale price was $865,000.

The highest sale price was $1,150,000 for a house on Tower Drive. The lowest sale price was $215,000 for a house on Newtown Turnpike

Of the 13 homes sold, eight exceeded the average sales price.

A year ago, in September 2016, the Weston home sale market was better all around. Property transfers for 21 houses totaled $16.629 million, with an average of $776,186 per transaction.

The land sale was on Wampum Hill Road for $278,370 to the Aspetuck Land Trust.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of September:

  • 6 Old Farm Road, Carl Rosendahl Estate to Santosh Daniel, $340,000

 

  • 10 High Noon Road, Michael and Deborah Sakin to Christopher and Cynthia Pohlmann, $1,207,500
  • 62 Sachem Road, Sachem Real Estate LLC to Li Zhong and Peng Ye, $690,000
  • 458 Newtown Turnpike, Nationstar Reo to Kimberly Torsiello, $215,000
  • 38 High Acre Road, Donna Grace to Juan Carlos Orbezo, $920,000
  • 84 Old Farm Road, Amy Fein to William Covell and Sonia Skindrud, $1,025,000
  • 1 Tower Drive, Larry Feinsmith to Jared and Michele Kersh, $1,150,000
  • 30 Oak Lane, Jason and Amanda Mintz to Vincent and Betsy Perna, $895,000
  • 3 Kettle Creek Road, Michael Lublinsky to Janet Fraser and Michael Falcone, $465,000
  • 91 Georgetown Road, Tuthill Finance to Michael Mixer and Jennifer Dasilva, $850,000
  • 14 Shinnecock Place, Catherine Minter to James and Kim Mellin, $445,000
  • 23 Tobacco Road, Leslie Pearson to Edward and Michelle Mapplethorpe, $950,000
  • 10 Grays Farm Road, Neil and Jean Coleman to Jay and Geraldine Silver, $865,000

 

Land sale

 

  • Wampum Hill Parcel 1, Chauncey Belknap Trust to Aspetuck Land Trust, $278,370

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Weston home sales are up in March
  2. Weston home sales up for October
  3. Property transfers: Seven Weston homes sell in February
  4. Property sales in Weston are up for March

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Veterans invited to Weston Veterans Day celebration Next Post Getting air
About author
Gregory Menti

Gregory Menti


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress