13 Weston homes sell in September

There were 13 home sales and one land sale in Weston in the month of September, down from 29 homes sold in August.

In September, home sales totaled $10.175 million. The average sale price was $770,576, and the median sale price was $865,000.

The highest sale price was $1,150,000 for a house on Tower Drive. The lowest sale price was $215,000 for a house on Newtown Turnpike

Of the 13 homes sold, eight exceeded the average sales price.

A year ago, in September 2016, the Weston home sale market was better all around. Property transfers for 21 houses totaled $16.629 million, with an average of $776,186 per transaction.

The land sale was on Wampum Hill Road for $278,370 to the Aspetuck Land Trust.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of September:

6 Old Farm Road, Carl Rosendahl Estate to Santosh Daniel, $340,000

10 High Noon Road , Michael and Deborah Sakin to Christopher and Cynthia Pohlmann, $1,207,500

62 Sachem Road , Sachem Real Estate LLC to Li Zhong and Peng Ye, $690,000

458 Newtown Turnpike , Nationstar Reo to Kimberly Torsiello, $215,000

38 High Acre Road, Donna Grace to Juan Carlos Orbezo, $920,000

84 Old Farm Road , Amy Fein to William Covell and Sonia Skindrud, $1,025,000

1 Tower Drive , Larry Feinsmith to Jared and Michele Kersh, $1,150,000

30 Oak Lane , Jason and Amanda Mintz to Vincent and Betsy Perna, $895,000

3 Kettle Creek Road , Michael Lublinsky to Janet Fraser and Michael Falcone, $465,000

91 Georgetown Road , Tuthill Finance to Michael Mixer and Jennifer Dasilva, $850,000

14 Shinnecock Place , Catherine Minter to James and Kim Mellin, $445,000

23 Tobacco Road , Leslie Pearson to Edward and Michelle Mapplethorpe, $950,000

10 Grays Farm Road , Neil and Jean Coleman to Jay and Geraldine Silver, $865,000

Land sale