Veterans invited to Weston Veterans Day celebration

The Weston Veterans Committee is inviting military veterans to a Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 10 at the Weston Middle School. Highlights include a student assembly at Weston Middle School followed by a Living Museum and a memorial service at the Weston Town Hall.

Veterans Day Agenda:

8 to 8:40 a.m.: Breakfast in the middle school cafeteria for veterans; orchestra students perform.

8:47 to 9:22 a.m.:  All-school assembly in old gym to honor veterans.

9:30 to 10:40 a.m.: Living Museum in library. (Veterans will give informal recaps of their service experience to small groups of students.)

10:40 to 11 a.m.: Transportation to town hall (by Weston Senior Center van).

11 to 11:30 a.m.: Memorial service at town hall (outside or indoors based on weather).

11:30 to 11:40 a.m.: Transportation to Weston High School (by Weston Senior Center van).

11:40 to 1 p.m.: Lunch at Weston High School.

1 p.m.: Program concludes.

Veterans interested in attending any or all of the events, or who need transportation, are asked to RSVP to Moira Relac at [email protected] or 203-349-5913.

