The Friends of the Weston Library is looking for volunteers to help staff its upcoming book sale Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 5, in the library Community Room.

Volunteer commitments are needed of at least one two-hour shift on the following days and times:

Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 31, Nov. 1, and Nov. 2, from 10 to 4 (setup). Shifts from 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2, and 2 to 4.

Friday, Nov. 3, open to the general public 9 to 6 (early buying 8 to 9 a.m. with $10 admission). Shifts: 7:30 to 10:00 a.m., 10 to noon, noon to 2, 2 to 4, and 4 to 6.

Saturday, Nov. 4, open to the general public 9 to 5:30. Shifts: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., 10:30 to 12:30 p.m., 12:30 to 2:30, and 2:30 to 5:30.

Sunday, Nov. 5, open to the general public 10 to 5:30. Shifts: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 3, 3 to 5:30, breakdown 5:30 to 7:30.

For setup, volunteers are needed to help arrange tables, organize the books in the room, prepare metal bookends, and hang signs.

On the days of the sale, there will be two cashiers and several people walking the floor, helping people with selections and keeping things organized.

For breakdown, help is needed boxing unsold books so they may be donated. To volunteer, use the online sign-up form at http://preview.tinyurl.com/westonbooksale and select the dates/times that work best. Sign-up is also available at the front desk of the library. Volunteers are welcome to sign up for consecutive shifts.