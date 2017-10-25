The Weston Forum

Final farmers’ market of season on Friday at Lachat

By Weston Forum on October 25, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

This Friday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. Lachat Town Farm is hosting its last monthly farmers’ market of the season. Visitors may enjoy live music, fresh farm produce, artisanal vendors, gourmet food trucks and children’s programming.

The children’s educational program for October’s market has a Halloween theme. Children are invited to come dressed in a Halloween costume and create Halloween decorations to take home — perhaps a pumpkin and a mummy. Sign children up for the program at lachattownfarm.org.

In addition, there will be farm animals for the kids to enjoy and a blacksmithing demonstration by Larry Liggett. Live music will be performed by Frank Migliorelli with Thomas Valenti and friends performing at the opening of the market and Orbit closing out the night.

Related posts:

  1. Lachat looking for farmers market volunteers
  2. Farmer’s Market today at Lachat farm in Weston
  3. Farmers Market at Lachat today in Weston
  4. Weston’s Lachat seeks farmers market volunteers

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post BBB warns consumers about chip credit cards’ vulnerability Next Post Tournament champs
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress