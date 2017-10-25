Tournament champs

The Weston under-15 girls soccer team won the Bethel Tournament Columbus Day weekend. Front, row, from left are hea Greene, Olivia Zwack, Leia Pinals, Katherine Tunney, Lianne Saussy, Kelly O’Carmody, Taylor Werner and Hailey Brooks. Second row, from left, are Abby Cohen, Carly Siegel, Aiden Kreitler, Isabella D’aquino, Delfinia Bara, Chloe Gagnier, Alexis Fliegelman and coach Gustavo Reaes and daughters Madison and Charlotte. In back is Emily Ryan.