Eversource: Text message option to report power outage

Eversource customers have been able to report a power outage and get updates through text messages since midsummer via the energy company’s two-way text option.

Customers who want to take advantage of this option must first register their mobile device online at Eversource.com, or directly from their mobile phone by texting “REG” to 23129. Once registered, the company recommends customers add the outage text number to their contacts for quick access. Then, text “OUT” to that number when the power goes out and “STAT” to that number for updates.

Customers who already receive outage alerts from Eversource via text have been automatically enrolled in the new two-way texting feature. Customers can also report outages online or by calling 1-800-286-2000.