About Town: Bankrupt

Is the capital city of Connecticut going Chapter 9, yet? Will its region be forced to bail it out?

In the little bubble we call Connecticut, and the even smaller one called Weston, trouble is brewing. Our Board of Finance may understandably be feeling right now as if we are in the midst of a certain child’s game. When the music stops, will all the chairs be reserved for Gov. Malloy and his favorites?

Too many mouths to feed and not enough wherewithal to do it.

It is only going to get worse as time passes. What I am referring to is the Biennial Budget and its Implementer. Or lack of same. The legislature passed one in the early hours of Sept. 16. But it didn’t take long for the governor to veto it. “Why?” you might ask.

A good guess might be that it bears a relation to the unexpected election of Donald J. Trump almost a year ago. The governor of Connecticut, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, may have had his bags already packed for a trip to D.C., to be in the new administration.

That didn’t happen. Instead, Malloy had to try to implement his ideas for “Connecticut: Still Revolutionary” without support from a friendly new administration in Washington.

What are the options? Some think the problem is too many independent towns. Such a waste not to regionalize everything, according to some.

The population of Connecticut is not much different from the population of a couple of outer boroughs in New York City, but without any of the advantages of being in an urban environment. And now increasingly without the glitzy suburban corporate panache that has traditionally characterized this part of the state.

These are some of the big things Connecticut is facing.

Little Weston

But what does all of this have to do with little Weston, Conn.? We of no public water, no sewers, four traffic lights and one blinker.

For example, are we planning for a shrinking enrollment in our K-12 school system? How are we going to maintain a good balance between homes with children and those without?

Having recently heard the Board of Education candidates describe their vision for the future at both a debate and a forum, aside from one candidate, nobody seemed particularly worried. Business pretty much as usual. Maybe they are right and Weston will escape largely unscathed from the budget albatross being faced by the state.

But I think we should be ready for a long battle. As in a game of chess, we should have a strategic and well-thought-out set of moves to manage our “pieces” around the board. Rather than “Still Revolutionary,” one might call it “The Weston Way,” as in a certain aptly named website created a couple of years ago by our Strategic Planning Committee.

