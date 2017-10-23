Weston schools principals’ report

The principals of Weston’s public schools discussed activities and events for September in their monthly report.

Weston High School

Principal Lisa Deorio addressed the problem of underage drinking and illegal drug use that has “become a growing concern not only in our community but in society as a whole.” Deorio said that over the last few years the school has lost several graduates to addiction.

Beginning last spring, and under the direction of Superintendent William McKersie, the district has formed a drug and alcohol task force, of which Deorio serves as co-chair with Weston Middle School Principal Dan Doak. The goal is to partner with the town of Weston and community organizations, parents, and students in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the youth.

French students will have the opportunity to visit France during April break as part of a new partnership with Joel Barlow High School. Last year, Barlow invited Weston to team up with it, and Weston families hosted 12 students from the Cours St. Charles private school in Orléans, France.

The Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence provided training for the school’s emotional intelligence (EI) team, Assistant Principal Juliane Givoni, counselor Diane Schirizzo, social studies/CASE teacher Kara Swezey, and science teacher Tom Grace, this August.

Weston Middle School

Students and faculty provided relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey by making donations while wearing a hat in school for the day. More than $1,500 was donated. The student government association will determine which relief organizations will receive the funds.

Eighth grade math students began the school year with “chalk talk” problem solving. This routine allows students to think deeply about complex, real-world math problems. By removing oral communication, the routine challenges students to show their thinking through different mediums. Students worked around the verbal barrier by writing notes to each other, showing their mathematical thinking in detail, and using non-verbal gestures.

Gary Webster has been providing orientation lessons focusing on Internet safety, digital literacy, and digital citizenship to students as WMS distributes Chromebooks to students.

Weston Intermediate School

WIS kicked off the year by holding grade-level assemblies the first two days of school to welcome everyone to WIS, and to review the routines and expectations for the new school year. The school also took time to review the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support (PBIS) program motto, WIS PRIDE, and shared with students what PRIDE stands for: personal accountability, respect, integrity, discipline, and effort.

The school will continue to encourage the positive attributes of WIS PRIDE throughout the school year with monthly assemblies, school-wide spirit days and celebrations, and classroom activities. Teachers help bring these attributes to life throughout the day by providing students with clear expectations and proactive strategies to create a positive learning environment, both in the classroom and throughout the school.

The WIS staff began the new school year by taking part in several professional development workshops to support school goals, including the implementation of a new reading curriculum and the continuation of strategies to foster a healthy learning environment for students and staff.

Hurlbutt Elementary School

Through the support of the Hurlbutt PTO, the inclement weather play area now has an activity circuit for students to follow during recess. With the stencil set that was purchased, Hurlbutt created a fitness circuit for students to enjoy. The nature-themed graphics encourage kids to jump, tiptoe, crab-crawl, march, step, and walk a tightrope — exercises that can strengthen gross motor skills while students have fun.

On the first day of school, kindergarten classes were given a tour of the building by their teachers to show them all the places they will visit and learn in throughout the year. Most of the beginning-of-the-year activities in the classroom are focused on getting to know classmates and making new friends. Kindergarten teachers explicitly teach classroom routines and transitions so students can safely and comfortably navigate the classroom environment. As the year progresses, they will gain more and more independence in daily routines and tasks.