Vintage Phantom film in Westport

A silent horror movie will be combined with live organ music in an old-fashioned, mysterious and macabre Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Christ & Holy Trinity Church in Westport.

The classic 1925 The Phantom of the Opera, starring Lon Chaney Sr., will be shown at 5 p.m. at the church, at the corner of Church Lane and Myrtle Avenue. Concert organist Todd Wilson, head of the organ department at the Cleveland Institute of Music, will improvise an accompaniment to the film on the church’s historic 1933 pipe organ.

Wilson will bring to life the story of the deformed Phantom, who lives beneath the Paris Opera House and seeks love with a young opera singer. Those planning to attend are invited to come in costume. A Halloween-themed reception in the Great Hall follows the show. All are welcome.

Tickets are $35 for preferred seats, $25 for adult general admission, and $10 general admission for children under 18. Admission for families of four is $60. For more information and tickets, visit www.chtwestport.org/tickets or call 203-227-0827.