The Westport Weston Health District is holding flu shot clinics at its office at 180 Bayberry Lane in Westport:

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2 to 4 p.m.

In addition, there will be a flu clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Weston Public Library at 56 Norfield Road.