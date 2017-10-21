McKersie and Palmer: Outstanding schools face challenging times

The Y’s Men group recently heard from school superintendents, Dr. William McKersie of Weston and Dr. Colleen Palmer of Westport.

The superintendents discussed a more challenging environment than either system has faced in recent years.

Palmer, 2016’s State Superintendent of the Year, is beginning her second year in Westport, after holding the same position in Weston for five years, while McKersie is beginning his second year in Weston, after serving as Greenwich’s superintendent for four years.

McKersie began, “I inherited a wonderful district.” Palmer said the same.

McKersie then set the scene, “Today’s school climate, and one America shares, is one of the toughest moments we as educators have ever faced. Students are coming to us from a milieu that casts doubt on intellectual rigor and places civility in question. We have a challenge.”

Education has become far, far more than the “three Rs” of old, even three Rs plus piano lessons. Today, schools must serve the whole student, academics plus social and emotional growth.

Academic excellence continues to be the standard in both districts. More than 95% of both town’s high school graduates go on to four-year colleges. Yet, Palmer reminded the group that not every student wants, nor is suited, for post-secondary education. “We have to provide opportunities for those who don’t choose to go to a four-year college,” she said.

Alongside this, the demand for programs to meet a lengthening list of impinging societal issues only grows. One such issue is the increasing use and abuse of alcohol and drugs — including opioids. McKersie cited data that says while only 1% or 2% of ninth graders make poor choices here, that group expands to 30% to 40% among juniors and seniors.

The response has been to expand programs fostering students’ social and emotional growth by beginning targeted programs in middle school.

Another issue is technology. Initially, technology was an end of instruction in itself. Now it’s taken for granted. Not as something that isolates students by digitizing individual assignments, but by enabling them to collaborate with classmates. If one of Palmer’s visions is implemented, students will take courses from home (or during a family vacation) where they can solve problem with students in other states, and even other countries.

Palmer led three Staples students on a leadership program to Singapore this past summer. Their assignment was to craft a solution to the problem of fake news and present it to Singapore’s president.

Discussing global perspective, Palmer said in Singapore she made connections with peers from 25 schools on five continents. “We want to develop a vision of a global social entrepreneurial space,” she said.

To prepare Westport and Weston students for these challenges, both superintendents are creating curricula that broadens rigorous thinking, expands technology, strengthens interpersonal skills, and encourages students to be lifelong learners to make a difference in their worlds.

But set atop all these accomplishments, goals and needs, is the state’s fiscal crisis. “The financial picture in Connecticut is full of challenges. To succeed, we have to be extra efficient,” Palmer said.

Though both superintendents closely manage annual cost growth, they are now pressed to turn that nickel over one more time.