Keeping its chances for a spot in the post-season alive, the Weston High varsity volleyball team defeated host Immaculate 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-18) on Friday, Oct. 20.

Eliza Maestri (pictured) had three kills for Weston. Sophie Hall led weston at the service line with 12 points, including nine aces. She also hadf three kills and eight digs.

Georgia Burkard had five kills for Weston, now 7-11 overall.