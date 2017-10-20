Company presents Children’s Storybook Theater

On Sunday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Weston Intermediate School, Weston High School’s Company theater group is performing a series of children’s storybook theater fables.

The performances take place in the intermediate school cafetorium and include Little Red Riding Hood, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Goldilocks, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Hansel and Gretel. There will be full costume, hair, and makeup.

Tickets are $5 at whscompany.com and at the door. The cast includes senior veterans Thomas Valenti, Izzy Angeli, Ellen Relac, and Matthew Figliola, as well as Sophie Lang, Emma Rogers, Garrett Landen, Patrick Betsworth, Brooklyn Boheme, Peri Ferdinand, Chelsea Greenberg, Michael Kovel, Charlotte Relac, Lindsey Greenberg, Marc Lubliner, Lauren Lakra, Remy Young, Will Berger, Jonathan Eiler, Erin Dillon, Christopher Burns, Zaina Dove, Connor Byrne, and Julia Lawless.