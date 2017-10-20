Weston voter registration deadline

For the Nov. 7, 2017, general election, the last day for mail-in registration or online voter registration is Tuesday, Oct. 31. Mail-in voter applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered to the registrar by this date, and the state of Connecticut’s online voter registration site will be closed from this date to Election Day.

The last day for in-person registration is Tuesday, Oct. 31. On this day, the registrars of voters will hold a registration session at Weston Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to register new voters who have become eligible to vote on or before this date.

Registration information, links to the voter lookup tool and online registration site, downloadable registration forms, and absentee ballot applications can be accessed through the town of Weston website, westonct.gov (“Important Voter Information” on the home page). Voter registration forms are also available at Weston Town Hall and the Weston Public Library.