Large field battles for Weston finance board

There are seven candidates hoping to fill four seats on Weston’s Board of Finance in the Nov. 7 municipal election. Finance board members serve four-year terms.
Candidates for the board include incumbent Republicans Jerry Sargent and Bob Ferguson and incumbent Democrat Steve Ezzes, the board’s chairman. Republican Rone Baldwin has been on the board since August, filling the spot left by Dave Finkel, who stepped down.
New faces looking for seats on the board are Republican Bob Machson and unaffiliated petitioning candidates Effie Thieme and Peter McGinnis.
Jerry Sargent
Sargent is a 22-year veteran of the finance board. He has lived in Weston for the last 28 years with his wife, Patricia.
A Connecticut native and Fairfield University graduate, Sargent works at MasterCard International and raised three children in Weston. While none of his kids are in school now, Sargent said he has “33 cumulative years of experience” of kids in Weston schools.
He emphasized that the Board of Finance is thoroughly non-partisan. “I know we say that a lot, but we work hard to keep that nonsense away,” he said.
As the longest-serving member on the board, Sargent views his service as his responsibility to the town.
“Weston has been so successfully run for so long and it’s all threatened by the fiscal madness in Hartford,” he said. “The irritation that I feel is deep-seated — it feels like we’re being punished by the governor.”
Sargent believes Weston is “on the cusp of change” and he wants to help steer the ship in a prudent manner. “I have a sense of pride in helping navigate this town from a fiscal perspective,” he said.
Bob Ferguson
A Westonite for 14 years, Ferguson has served on the finance board since Michael Carter stepped down in May 2015.
Originally from Virginia, Ferguson graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and jumped straight into his career of bond trading and managing portfolios. He moved to Weston with his wife, Patricia, after getting a job in New York.
“There is going to be significant pressure from the state over the next decade, and I want to be on the Board of Finance because of that,” said Ferguson. “As long as Connecticut has its current pension system, it will effectively bankrupt the state. That can have a dire impact on Weston if we don’t manage it correctly.”
Ferguson raised one of his two children in Weston. He believes the finance board has worked responsibly with the Board of Education and the selectmen to craft appropriate budgets for the schools and the town.
“The Board of Finance has set the tone, we’ve made it clear to the Board of Education, Dr. McKersie and the selectmen that these pressures from the state are going to continue to face us,” he said. “We’re gradually getting all of the boards to understand that they cannot continue to budget all the things they have always budgeted for.”
Steve Ezzes
Ezzes has been on the finance board for most of his time in town. An eight-year veteran of the board, Ezzes moved to Weston in 2005. He has been the finance board chairman for the last four years.
A Westport native, Ezzes was a member of that town’s finance board for 10 years before moving to Weston.
“I am more enthusiastic about being on the Board of Finance than ever,” said Ezzes. “The challenges facing the town now are bigger than ever. Having qualified people on the board with experience is important.”
A University of California graduate, Ezzes has spent most of his career buying private equity. “Most of my career has been
in the field of buying and selling companies,” he said.
Currently employed at Coral Investment Group in New York, Ezzes lives in town with his wife, Brittain, and their 3-year-old daughter. Ezzes also has a 21-year-old son who lives in Australia.
“We have managed the finances of Weston well,” said Ezzes. “Taxes have only increased moderately, and that isn’t the case in any of the surrounding communities. We’ve collaborated well with other boards to keep the town responsible.”
Ezzes said he appreciates the board’s diversity in terms of work and life experience and believes his track record is a good fit for it.
“I bring experience to the table,” he said. “I’ve devoted a lot of myself to the town of Weston, and I think the board has kept Weston on a good path of fiscal responsibility.”
Rone Baldwin
While Baldwin has been on the finance board only since August, he has lived in town for 24 years. A Virginia native, Baldwin raised two children in Weston with his wife, Carol, who has worked extensively on revitalizing Lachat Town Farm.
Baldwin attended Amherst College and received a master’s in business administration from Harvard. He has extensive experience in the financial field, including time as the chief operating officer of Guardian Life Insurance.
Now retired, Baldwin was the executive vice president of the Markets and Insurance Group at Centene Corp., a $35-billion business where nearly 10,000 employees reported to him.
“My background is in financial services and insurance, and I think I could add a lot of value to the Board of Finance,” he said. “I have more time to give back to the community, and a lot of the issues Weston faces are relevant to my experiences.”
A former treasurer at Norfield Church, Baldwin appreciates the collegiality of the finance board and compares it to a “high-performing organization.”
“There’s a unity in each board member’s outlook about what is best for Weston,” Baldwin said. “It’s not full of people who are engaged in groupthink either; there is debate and then coming together to make a decision. I see a shared sense of goals and an understanding of the fiscal environment that we’re in.”
Baldwin said his primary goals for the board are keeping tax rates as “stable or nominally increased” as possible. He believes the board should be especially disciplined in the approaching budget season because of the upcoming revaluation of properties.
“We have to ensure the selectmen and the Board of Education reflect fiscal prudence in how they’re looking at their budget over the next few years,” he said.
Bob Machson
A Westonite since 2002, Machson lives in town with his wife, Lynn. Their three children attended Weston schools.
An attorney, Machson received his undergraduate degree from Clark University and his law degree at Brooklyn Law School. Machson currently works in commercial real estate law.
“Unlike virtually all of the other candidates, I have been very active in the audience of meeting rooms in the town of Weston for 15 years,” said Machson. “I have fewer work commitments and I decided that I wanted to be on the other side of the table.”
Machson helped form the tax watchdog group Weston for Fiscal Responsibility in 2008. “We were among the first people in town to say that this financial crisis will be a life-changing event,” he said.
He said he brings a long history of advocating for maintaining low taxes. “When the group formed, we were told we didn’t care about the schools. But we were all parents at the time and we all cared,” he said.
If elected, Machson said, he’ll take firm stances. “I wouldn’t say there would be zero increases in taxes but I would draw the line at tax increases of more than 1%,” he said.
“There isn’t an institution in the world where nothing can’t be cut, even schools,” said Machson. “I wouldn’t cut teachers or programs, but I believe there are things we can cut if we need to. I think I’m the only candidate that has said that.”
Effie Thieme
Thieme (pronounced “Team-A”) has lived in Weston with her husband, Lukasz and their two children since 2010.
A Connecticut native, Thieme is the great-niece of former Weston schools Superintendent Tom Aquila. She has a long education background, with an undergraduate degree from Columbia University, a law degree from George Washington University, and a master’s in teaching from Sacred Heart University.
Most recently, Thieme was a substitute in Weston schools. Before that she worked as a litigator at Connecticut-based firms.
Thieme is running as a petitioning candidate. An unaffiliated voter, Thieme says she is “passionate about being moderate.”
“I wanted to start a conversation and provide an alternative, because I see a lot of partisanship in Weston,” Thieme said. I cannot begin to tell you the frustration I feel when I see someone go straight along a party platform. You’re isolating yourself when you’re super-partisan.”
Thieme believes there is a generational divide in town and wants to work as a mediator who helps to build compromise on the board.
“Every time there is a Republican majority on the board, I notice a little more budget cutting done, and every time there is a Democratic majority, there seems to be a bit more leeway,” said Thieme. “I have creative ideas and I want to help the town move forward rather than put the brakes on every project.”
Ultimately, Thieme said, she wants to represent families in Weston on the finance board.
“If you don’t have students currently in the school system, you can appreciate and empathize with the system, but I don’t know if you have the ability to represent people who are involved in the day-to-day operations,” she said.
Peter McGinnis
McGinnis has lived in Weston with his wife, Melissa Chesman, for 17 years. McGinnis has three children, one in high school, one in middle school and one in the intermediate school.
Originally from Connecticut, McGinnis graduated from Colgate University and received a business degree from Fordham.
With job credentials at Morgan Stanley, Standard & Poor’s, and Equifax, McGinnis has had finance experience since he finished graduate school.
“The elected officials don’t seem to be completely representative of the town,” said McGinnis. “About half the people in town have children in the school system, and that isn’t the case for the finance board.”
McGinnis said he had a desire to get involved in the town, and the finance board seemed to be where his skills best fit.
“As an outsider, I see the idea that the finance board is non-partisan as a bit of a misnomer,” he said. “Unfortunately, I think most of the agreement on the board has come down to cutting aspects of the budget.”
McGinnis believes in taking the pulse of the town when it comes to amenities and how the town should spend its money.
“We need to keep asking the town what its priorities are,” said McGinnis. “Fundamentally, we need representation that accurately reflects the town.”