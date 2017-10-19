The Weston Forum

Nighttime Saw-whet owl demonstration

By HAN Network on October 19, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Aspetuck Land Trust presents Call of the Owls with naturalist and raptor researcher Larry Fischer Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

This presentation will take place “in the field.” Using federally licensed bird banding techniques Larry will attempt to capture Saw-whet owls as they move through our CT forests. If successful, participants will have the opportunity to get close-up looks of this small owl as Larry takes weight and measurement data as well as the owl’s age and sex.

Registration is limited to 25 and is required.

Follow this link for important details.

Larry Fischer with a Saw-whet owl.

Larry Fischer with a Saw-whet owl.

Related posts:

  1. Aspetuck Land Trust sponsors Mt. Everest talk at Aspetuck Brew Lab
  2. Earth Day event to benefit Aspetuck Land Trust
  3. Aspetuck Land Trust holds dog etiquette hike June 17
  4. Aspetuck Land Trust offers September hikes

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Pick pumpkins at Aspetuck Land Trust Next Post CancerCare Fairfield Walk/Run for Hope draws hundreds
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress