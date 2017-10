Stopping a four-match losing streak, the Weston High varsity volleyball team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 28-26) on Wednesday, Oct.18.

Sophie Hall led Weston in service points with 12. She also had eight digs.

Taryn Seigel had eight service points, including two aces, and led in digs with 10. Samantha Phillips had nine points and four digs.

Georgia Burkard led Weston at the net with 10 blocks and five kills.