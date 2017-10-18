The Weston Forum

Tournament champs

By Weston Forum on October 18, 2017 in High School Sports, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Weston under-13 girls soccer team won the Bethel Tournament Columbus Day weekend. Front row, from left: Kit Achar, Raychel Stark, Jenna Bartlett, Charlotte Carter, Maya Bilstad, Paige Cobrin, Caroline Saussy and Remi Sherlock. Back row: coach Gustavo Reaes (and daughters), Lauren Schramm, Mary Kaddis, Megan Shanahan, Lily Wilson, Caleigh Foster, Madeline Sollinger, Brooke Wagner, Anna Brendsel, Campbell McNulty, and Allie Kurtz.

