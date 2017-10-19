With the regular season winding down, the Weston High girls soccer team continues to battle for position as the South-West Conference playoff picture begins to take shape.

The Trojans, now currently in sixth place in the standings, hope to improve their seeding as much as possible. A 3-0 win over host Joel Barlow last Tuesday, Oct. 10, helped to some extent and also gave the Trojans some revenge over a team that has had their number the past few years.

Throughout the first half, the slow grass surface and some stingy defending seemed to take the sting out of both teams’ attack; the two played each other evenly, although Weston did enjoy advantages in possession and shots on goal.

In the second half, Weston started stringing some passes together and leaned heavy on its individual talent. With about 30 minutes to play, senior captain Petra Friden sent a ball across to Sadie Rudolph at the top of the box and she turned and fired a rocket to make it 1-0.

Weston was energized by finally breaking through the tough defense and taking a lead, especially having played so many of its games from behind and knowing that Barlow has given up few goals while also struggling to score this year. Eighteen minutes from time, Nikki Dalrymple showed her own individual brilliance with a shot she just squeezed inside the post and beneath the goalie’s arm.

Rudolph scored again in the final 10 minutes with a high arching shot that dipped under the crossbar that sent the Trojans off on a high.

The Trojans took a step backward when they hosted Notre Dame of Fairfield two days later. They responded to one deficit but not a second in a 2-1 loss.

Weston started the game positively and held most of the possessions. A foul near midfield led to a free kick from distance that seemed a non-threat but slipped through goalkeeper Bridget Angus’s grasp and trickled in.

Weston responded quickly and Sloan Karpen took a nice touch in the box to avoid pressure and put a great shot in the upper corner. Weston continued to have the upper hand and looked poised to take the lead when a defensive miss-kick on a spinning ball sent striker Toni Domingos in to finish.

After halftime, Weston continued to look dangerous but could not find the equalizing goal.

Weston had no answer for the speed of Notre Dame’s Carly Zajac . And the team seemed flat and didn’t adjust well to lineup changes.

Despite the loss, Weston had a 12-5 advantage in shots. Angus made two saves in goal.

Watertown visited Weston for a non-league win on Saturday, Oct. 14. The visitors scored two second-half goals and held the Trojans scoreless in a 2-0 loss.

Early in the second half, Weston played a corner short that resulted in bad bounce and then a full field breakaway. A goal-scoring opportunity became a goal against (not for the first time this year) when Watertown’s Meadow Mancini put her team up 1-0. Less than seven minutes later she scored again.

Watertown had a 14-13 advantage in shots. Jayln Ferguson debuted in goal for Weston, making six saves.

Weston finishes the regular season today (Thursday) at home against Bethel at 7 p.m. for Senior Night.