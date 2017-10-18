The Weston Forum

WGTV Channel 79 broadcasts include Route 57 meeting

WGTV Channel 79, Weston’s government access channel, has daily showings of recent Weston governmental and board meetings as well as community events.

Current broadcast listing of local events on WGTV Channel 79:

  • League of Women Voters (LWV), P&Z debate 10 a.m.
  • LWV, Board of Education debate, 11 a.m.
  • LWV, Board of Finance debate, 1 p.m.
  • LWV, Board of Selectmen debate, 3 p.m.
  • Board of Selectmen Sept. 14 meeting, 5 p.m.
  • Board of Selectmen Oct. 4 meeting, 7:30 p.m.
  • CT DOT public meeting  Route 57, Weston Road closing in 2020, 9:30 p.m.

Live broadcasts will pre-empt rebroadcasts.

The debates are also available on YouTube at the following links:

Board of Education, bit.ly/westonlwvboe
Board of Finance, bit.ly/westonlwvbof
Board of Selectmen, bit.ly/westonlwvbos
P&Z Commission, bit.ly/westonlwvpzc

