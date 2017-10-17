Esty to speak on Trump and environmental protection

A Yale environmental law professor will speak on Environmental Protection in the Trump Era and What’s Next? on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. in the Pequot Library auditorium, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport.

The guest speaker for this edition of the Aspetuck Land Trust’s Haskins Lecture Series is Daniel C. Esty, Yale University Law School Hillhouse professor of environmental law and policy and director of Yale’s Center for Environmental Law and Policy. Esty was the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection from 2011 to 2014.

White House plans to rescind environmental protection policies and cut funding for the federal Environmental Protection Agency by $2.4 billion have alarmed many environmentalists. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection risks losing $6 million in federal support that would go directly to water and wildlife protection, according to a recent ALT press release.

“President Trump’s decision to back away from the Paris Climate Change Agreement and to pull back from the Obama Administration’s Clean Power Plan and other environmental commitments has been seen by many observers as bad news. And it is,” according to Esty. “But not quite as bad news as many fear — and there may be a silver lining in the dark clouds ahead.”

Admission is free to ALT members and to students with school identification. A suggested donation of $5 per person for others is requested. To register, email [email protected]aspetucklandtrust.org or call 203-260-4737. Doors will open at 6:30, and a dessert reception follows the speaker.

The Haskins Lecture Series honors scientists Caryl and Edna Haskins who bequeathed their Westport estate on Green Acre Lane to the Aspetuck Land Trust in 2002, creating the 16-acre preserve named after them. ALT maintains 44 nature preserves and other conservation-only properties on over 1,800 acres of land. For more information, visit aspetucklandtrust.org